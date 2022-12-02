Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $50.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 1,099,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 203,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.