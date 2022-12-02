Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 866,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,045. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.