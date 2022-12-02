Shentu Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00004673 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $69.25 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,463,449 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

