Share Repurchase Plan Authorized by Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Board of Directors

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $169.48. 3,327,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,319. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $285.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

