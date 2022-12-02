Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

SES Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $7.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. SES has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Get SES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGBAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SES from €9.00 ($9.28) to €8.00 ($8.25) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on SES in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.70) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SES from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.