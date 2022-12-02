ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW traded down $7.43 on Friday, hitting $418.17. 18,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $672.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 420.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

