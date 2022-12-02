Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.36).

SRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.57) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.39) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Performance

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.92. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

About Serco Group

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £3,053,700 ($3,653,188.18).

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.