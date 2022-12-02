SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

