SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.28)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.56 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SecureWorks Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.67. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

