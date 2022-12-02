Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $35,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $1,938,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

