Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 1,227,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Seanergy Maritime

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

