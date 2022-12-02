SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.03. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

