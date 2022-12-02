Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 20,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,876,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,951.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40.

On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $6,916.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $8,034.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $7,896.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $21,944.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $0.62 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GROV. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.