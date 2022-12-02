Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Up 131.1% in November

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

SCRM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 35,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

