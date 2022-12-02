Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $765.85

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 765.85 ($9.16) and traded as low as GBX 759.40 ($9.08). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 769.60 ($9.21), with a volume of 1,666,757 shares changing hands.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 765.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 788.37.

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.