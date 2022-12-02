Scotiabank Trims Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Target Price to C$2.00

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.9 %

WFSTF opened at $0.83 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.