Scotiabank Trims Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Target Price to C$2.00

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.9 %
WFSTF opened at $0.83 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
