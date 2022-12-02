Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 23,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,021. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

