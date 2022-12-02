Scholarship Coin (SCHO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $67.52

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $105,251.72 and $67.52 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,617,575 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00540023 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

