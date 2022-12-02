Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.5 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SBGSF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.59.
