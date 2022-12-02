Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.22 ($6.41) and last traded at €6.26 ($6.45). 318,837 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.27 ($6.46).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.01) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.80) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.54.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.