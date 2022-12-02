Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Scandium International Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCYYF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scandium International Mining (SCYYF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.