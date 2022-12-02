Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Scandium International Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCYYF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

