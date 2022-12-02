SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $511,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $301.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.60.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

