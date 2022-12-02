Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Up 23.9%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) shares were up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 1,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 527,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

About Satixfy Communications

Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

