Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Up 23.9%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) shares were up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 1,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 527,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
Satixfy Communications Stock Performance
About Satixfy Communications
Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satixfy Communications (SATX)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.