Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0254

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and approximately $11,269.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,276.08 or 0.07517826 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00076192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.