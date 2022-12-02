Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $12.44. Samsara shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 39,607 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Samsara Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP boosted its position in Samsara by 637.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

