Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.38 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386 over the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Samsara by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Samsara by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

