Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.26 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.16 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Samsara

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

