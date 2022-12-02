Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 32.9% in November

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($53.61) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($49.48) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,229. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

