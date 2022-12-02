SALT (SALT) Price Up 9.2% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. SALT has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $7,716.75 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

