Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.86. The company had a trading volume of 611,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

