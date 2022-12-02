Saitama Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Saitama token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,061.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010495 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00245425 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0010288 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,042,245.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.