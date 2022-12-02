Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.

Safran Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAFRF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.66. 2,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. Safran has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $134.42.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

