Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.
Safran Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SAFRF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.66. 2,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. Safran has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $134.42.
Safran Company Profile
