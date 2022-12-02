Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $8.67 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Safe has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $8.67 or 0.00051106 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $180.74 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00124572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00220528 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00061235 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.21505611 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.