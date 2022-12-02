Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.14. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 6,450 shares.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

