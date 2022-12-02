Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Up 0.4 %

RYKKY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 3,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

