Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Up 0.4 %
RYKKY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 3,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $16.57.
About Ryohin Keikaku
