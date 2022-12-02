Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.93

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.93 and traded as high as C$29.07. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$28.95, with a volume of 308,060 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.71.

Russel Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.94.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

About Russel Metals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

