Royal Bank of Canada Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after buying an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.