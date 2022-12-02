Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ROVR remained flat at $4.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,545. The company has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a P/E ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

