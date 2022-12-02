Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Rover Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ROVR remained flat at $4.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,545. The company has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a P/E ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $11.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
