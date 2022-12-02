Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $4.09 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,672 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $55.40 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

