Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 8,076 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,750,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

