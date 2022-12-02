Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,722 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AtriCure
In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
AtriCure Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ATRC opened at $45.96 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.
AtriCure Profile
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
