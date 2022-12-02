Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 15,560 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 833,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter.

AXTA stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

