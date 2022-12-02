Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BK opened at $45.76 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.