Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 8,707 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.