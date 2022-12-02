Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SP Plus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.75 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.37.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $173,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

