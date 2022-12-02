Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Allan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

