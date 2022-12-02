Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 369 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $130.25 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at $526,657,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

