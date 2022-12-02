Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,670 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $89,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

NYSE ROP opened at $444.73 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

