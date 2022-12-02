Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

