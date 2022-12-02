Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $278,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

SBAC stock opened at $301.21 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

